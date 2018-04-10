× Two dead in four-car wrong-way crash

Two men are dead, and five victims are in the hospital after a wrong-way crash on State Route 516 Monday night.

State patrol says the two men who died were in a car driving east in the westbound lanes in Kent, between West Meeker Street and Washington Avenue North, around midnight.

Among the other victims are a mother and child taken to Harborview Medical Center, a couple also taken to Harborview, and one other adult taken to Valley Medical Center.

Both directions of 516 are closed, and it is unclear when they will reopen.

