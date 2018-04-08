Oregon governor to sign a tax bill

WATCH: vigil for the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team

PORTLAND, Ore.  — Gov. Kate Brown says she will sign a bill that would disconnect Oregon’s tax code from a federal tax provision.

The Statesman Journal reports that’s despite calls from Republicans to veto the legislation.

Brown announced her plans at a Friday news conference in Portland. She says she’ll convene a one-day special legislative session to address inequities in the tax code.

Senate Bill 1528 disconnects Oregon from a new federal provision that grants pass-through entities — including S corporations, LLCs and various business partnerships — an additional 20 percent deduction on state income taxes.

Republicans say a disconnect amounts to a 20 percent increase in taxes for those businesses. Democrats say the federal law gives some entities an additional, unfair tax break on top of what the state already gives them.

