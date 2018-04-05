Enjoy Friday because Saturday will be WINDY and WET, forecast models show

SEATTLE -- Spring weather is going to be all over the place for the next few days -- from a warm and mostly dry Friday to a wet and windy weekend.
Q13 News Meteorologist Katie Boer says to expect light rain on Thursday.
You’re probably going to be toggling between leaving windshield wipers “on” low or just turning them on occasionally. But most all of us have rain likely today—with the bulk of the activity before the evening commute.
Friday looks a little drier—but there are still some slight rain chances—it looks to be a nighttime event as our next system begins to roar on in Saturday.
FIRST THINGS FIRST:
A cold front moving through today is keeping the rain around. Most of us today will see about ¼-1/2” of rain again. Winds not a real issue—but it does look like we could see some breezes between 2-4pm today, with gusts not expected more than 20-25mph.
STORMY SATURDAY:
I’m watching TWO things: 1. Periods of HEAVY RAIN and 2. WIND (Flooding isn’t a huge concern—but rivers will see some rises)
LET'S TALK ABOUT THE RAIN:
- Sub tropical moisture funnels into the area as a much stronger system approaches the area Friday night
- Total storm precip water values between 1.5-2” of rain for some in Western WA
- Most of us are looking at ¼-1/2” of rain possible Friday night, ¼-1/2” possible Saturday and ¼-1/2” of rain possible yet again Saturday night.
- FLOODING?? Heaviest rain expected over the Olympics which will create rises on a lot of rivers. Most are not expected to reach flood stage with the exception of the Skokomish River—likely to reach flood stage by late Saturday night or Sunday
What about the wind?
- Right now a High Wind Watch is in place for Pacific and Wahkiakum Co in extreme SW WA -- starting late Friday through Saturday evening
- COAST: sustained 35-45mph (Gusts up to 70mph along beaches, up to 60
- COAST RANGE: 20-30 (Gusts up to 65)
- A special weather statement has been released by the NWS showing places farther into the interior exposed to southerly wind could see winds 20-30mph with gusts up to 40-45mph
- WHEN: Windy weather start late Friday but continues in through Saturday evening with peak winds mid-day Saturday
- INLAND… I Expect likely at least advisory level winds…