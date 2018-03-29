× Neighbors say gang activity rampant where two teens were killed in Burien

BURIEN, Wash. –Investigators in South King County continue searching for clues after two teenagers were shot and killed in Burien Wednesday night.

Officials from the sheriff’s office and the county medical examiner’s office have yet to identify the two victims but deputies believe the shooting could be related to local gangs.

Neighbors began dropping off flowers where two young girls were gunned down at the Alturas apartment complex.

The City of Burien contracted with a company to paint over gang tags – city officials say they made the call Wednesday only hours before the shooting.

“Five years I’ve lived here,” said resident Roxane Steele. “There’s been a shooting every year.”

The wall of one apartment building still showed the damage from flying bullets.

One resident told Q13 News his brother sleeps in the room where bullets flew through the walls. He was at work during the shooting, otherwise the bullets would have flown right past his head.

“I just kind of went into tunnel vision of the victims and what to do to help and just jumped into my role,” said one neighbor who identified herself by only her first name, Taava.

She says she has medical training and tried what she could to help the victims.

“Applied pressure to one of the gunshot wounds and checking her pulse to see if I could start CPR but I didn’t. It just didn’t feel like she was going to make it and she didn’t.”

Another resident and mother of two was so afraid for her safety she asked Q13 News to conceal her identity. She too is tired of the violence and would like to move.

“All these little kids want street credit,” she said. “They want to act tough and show it off, it gets you nowhere especially if you’re not part of the gang.”

Investigators believe the shooting suspects may have left the scene in a car last night.

The sheriff’s department says the public should be assured there will be extra patrols in the area to help keep the peace.

A candlelight vigil is expected to take place to honor the victims Thursday night at 7 p.m.