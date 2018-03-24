× ‘March for Our Lives’ now underway in Seattle, live updates

SEATTLE — Hundreds of people marched today in support of students and faculty at Majory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida following a mass shooting last month that killed 17 people.

The Seattle ‘March for Our Lives’ is just one of multiple expected in Western Washington and one of dozens in major cities across the United States. Many participants are calling for increased action on gun control.

The demonstration began with a rally at Cal Anderson Park, leading to a march through downtown. The march has closed numerous roads as participants make their way to Seattle Center.

The march is scheduled to end at 2 p.m.