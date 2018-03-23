Semi rolls over, blocking several lanes of NB I-5 in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Wash. – A semi rolled over on northbound I-5 on Friday afternoon, blocking several lanes of traffic in Lakewood.

Multiple lanes were blocked after the rollover near Highway 512 shortly after 2 p.m. Only two lanes were open.

At 2:45 p.m, the Washington State Department of Transportation said traffic was backed up for 7 miles, to the Joint Base Lewis-McChord main gate.

There was no word on how long the accident would take to clear.

The Washington State Patrol said the initial reports were that there were no injuries.

This breaking news story will be updated.