× Semi crash causes long dealys on SB I-5 in SW Washington

KELSO, Wash. – Two lanes of traffic had opened up by 8:30 a.m. after a rolled over semi blocked all lanes of southbound I-5 in SW Washington near Kelso on Friday morning.

Washington State Patrol trooper Will Finn said the crash happened near milepost 42 after the semi and trailer lost control and rolled over.

The driver wasn’t hurt. Finn said the truck was carrying cardboard.

Finn said he suggested “staying put to enjoy another cup of coffee” if you had plans to drive south this morning.