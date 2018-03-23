Patrick O’Connor: Seattle Police searching for suspect accused of molesting boy during trip to Wings and Waves

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

Seattle Police are asking for the public’s help to find Patrick O’Connor.

The 32-year-old is charged with Child Molestation Second Degree, Communication with a Minor for Immoral Purposes and Possession of Depictions of Minors Engaged in Sexual Activity.

The DOL photo was taken in 2016. The other photo is more recent and was taken from his Facebook page before he took it down.

Detectives say O’Connor showed gay porn to a 13-year-old boy during a trip to Wings and Waves in McMinnville, Oregon before molesting him. He is also accused of exposing himself in front of the boy during a visit to O’Connor’s home in West Seattle and molesting him a second time.

“It’s a very typical case of where a suspect grooms an individual for a long period of time,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

O’Connor has a nationwide warrant for his arrest.

He is 5’10”, 150 lbls with brown hair and eyes.

If you can tell Seattle Police where to find O’Connor, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. Call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or use the P3Tips app on your phone. It is anonymous. You can also submit the info at http://www.P3Tips.com.