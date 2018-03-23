James Duchow: Marysville man accused of raping, molesting young girls

WANTED IN MARYSVILLE —

Marysville Police are asking for the public’s help to find James Duchow.

Snohomish County Prosecutors have charged the 37-year-old with two counts of Rape of a Child 2nd Degree, one count of Rape of a Child 3rd Degree and two counts of Child Molestation 3rd Degree.

Duchow did not show up for court last Friday and a $500,000 warrant was issued for his arrest. “We do believe that family members, possibly locally and in other parts of the country have helped him in moving around, to where we haven’t been able to pinpoint his location. We want him very badly,” said Marysville Det. Chris Jones.

If you know where officers can find him, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. Submit the information via the P3 Tips App on your phone or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or going to www.P3Tips.com. It is guaranteed to be anonymous.