KENT, Wash. — A person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Kent.

Police say two vehicles collided at the intersection of Washington Avenue and W. Meeker about 11:20 a.m. Thursday.

One person was killed. No word if they were the driver or a passenger.

Or who was at fault.

Police ask that you avoid the area while they investigate the crash.

