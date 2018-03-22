Caretaker gets 5 years for raping woman, 90, in her home

TACOMA, Wash. — A man has been sentenced to five years in prison for raping a 90-year-old woman he was supposed to be taking care of in her Pierce County home.

The News Tribune reported Wednesday that 53-year-old James William Crowder Jr. pleaded guilty to third-degree rape last month as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Pierce County Superior Court Judge Stephanie Arend told Crowder she would have given him more than five years if she had discretion in sentencing.

Defense attorney Travis Currie said Crowder’s drug or alcohol problem might have contributed to the crime.

According to charging documents, the victim told emergency personnel that Crowder began sexually assaulted her after moving into her home in 2016.

He was previously convicted for incest and child molestation.