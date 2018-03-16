× Seahawks reportedly lose Sheldon Richardson to Vikings

SEATTLE – Even if you’re getting used to it by now, it hurts: Sheldon Richardson won’t be back.

The Seattle Seahawks saw yet another starter sign elsewhere Friday afternoon, as defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson will reportedly join the Minnesota Vikings.

Unlike with Richard Sherman, Jimmy Graham and others, the Seahawks were reportedly actively trying to re-sign Richardson. Just before the season started, they traded Jermaine Kearse and a second-round pick to acquire him after top draft pick Malik McDowell sustained a season-ending head injury in an ATV accident and left the team searching for another piece on the defensive line.

Richardson was rookie of the year in 2013 after the Jets drafted him at No. 13 overall, and he was a Pro Bowl selection in 2014 when he had a career-high eight sacks.

