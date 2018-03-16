Gavin River: Suspected ‘Baby Face Bandit’ behind Lacey, Tumwater bank robberies

WANTED IN LACEY and TUMWATER —

Detectives say they’ve identified the ‘Baby Face Bandit’ who hit on March 9th at the Key Bank in Tumwater and on the 12th at the Timberland Bank in Lacey.

They are asking for the public’s help to find 24 year old Gavin River.

“It is very surprising when we viewed the video and realized how young he was. Normally, it’s older persons,” said Lacey Police Det. Heather Stetler. “He has implied that there has been a weapon present and therefore the tellers have provided money to him. He has robbed two banks within a course of three days and we don’t want that to happen again, because it appears he’s running out of money and therefore hits another bank.”

Gavin River is 6’1” and weighs 180 pounds.

He has short hair now, not long hair like he has in his 2011 driver's license photo.

Detectives think he could be driving a lowered, black early 2000's Volkswagen GTI, like the one below, that's tricked-out with tinted windows and nice rims.

If you know where Gavin River is, use the P3 Tips App to get your information to detectives, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).