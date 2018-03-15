× Man suspected of killing parents in Buckley, shot and arrested in Tumwater

TUMWATER, Wash. — A man suspected of killing his parents in Buckley was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after an officer-involved shooting in Tumwater early Thursday morning.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, the incident began around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday. The department received a 911 call from a man requesting a welfare check at his parents’ home in the 23000 block of 162nd St. E. of the Buckley area.

The caller told authorities he was concerned for his parents’ safety after he received a phone call from his father saying he was going to talk with the caller’s brother and that his brother might have a gun. The caller told authorities he tried to call his father several times after that, but the calls went unanswered.

When deputies arrived at the home, there was no movement or sounds coming from inside and a bullet hole could be seen through a window on the front door. The sheriff’s department says when authorities entered the house, they found two victims, believed to be the homeowners, dead inside.

Multiple agencies searched the home and the wooded areas around it, but the suspect, the victim’s 21-year-old son, was not found.

Detectives identified a car reportedly rented by the suspect and issued a statewide notice to law enforcement around 12:20 a.m.

About 10 minutes later, Tumwater Police and the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office located the suspect inside the rental car at a Comfort Inn in Tumwater.

Deputies and officers attempted to make contact with the suspect and became involved in a shooting with him, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said. The suspect was shot once in the shoulder and taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury. No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department says the 21-year-old suspect is under guard and will be booked on two counts of Murder in the first degree for the murder of his parents once he is released from the hospital.