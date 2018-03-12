Seattle to soar to record-breaking 70° degrees on Monday!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Expect an absolutely gorgeous day on Monday with tons of sun and near -- if not record-breaking temperatures expected! It’s the warmest day of the year ahead so far.

Q13 News Meteorologist Katie Boer said Seattle will be warmer than Dallas, and slightly warmer than Los Angeles, Tampa and San Diego.

Spring is just eight days away, but with temperatures in the upper 60s/low 70s, it feels more like SUMMER! These are temperatures we’d normally see in mid-June!

Records vs. Forecast High Today:

Here’s a couple spots that will likely reach 70s today:

ENJOY IT WHILE IT LASTS! Because the front offshore moves in overnight bringing with it increasing clouds, rain and breezy conditions tomorrow. Rainfall amounts will be light -- expecting about 1/10-1/4″ of rain. This front does bring in a cooler air mass with high temps. in the mid 50s starting Monday through mid/late week.

TODAY: Sunny skies and WARM. Most spots 15° above normal – 70°

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows: 48°

TUESDAY: Rain after 11am. Breezy. Winds 20-25 (Gusts up to 30). Highs: 55°

WEDNESDAY: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs: 54°