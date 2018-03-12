Friends remember ‘good guy’ killed in suspected DUI, wrong-way crash on I-90

REDMOND, Wash. -- One week before 25-year-old Mohamed Alhethail was killed by a suspected drunken driver headed the wrong way on I-90, Alhethail posted on social media about stopping to assist a drunken driver who hit the freeway median and ended up on the wrong side.

Alhethail’s friends say they’re shocked that 'Mo' died in a similar crash.

“’It was like, what?’ You don’t think it’s going to happen to somebody that you know,” said Shay Avery, a friend of Alhethail.

“You don’t want to see anyone hit by a drunk driver, but especially Mo because he was such a good guy,” said David Avery, who met Mo nine years ago.

The Averys say they spent time with Mo regularly.

"His looks might be intimating at first but he’s nothing like that, he’s the nicest guy,” David said.

“Nice” is the word the Averys say describes Mo best, always putting others first.

"If you’re driving home at 1 o’clock in the morning and your car runs out of gas, you can call Mo and he’ll get out of bed and come help you. That’s the kind of guy he is,” said David.

David said Mo loved his apprenticeship for iron work, was very close to his family and enjoyed his job doing club security in Seattle.

He was on his way home from work Sunday night when he was killed.

"He started doing club security a year ago and I actually laughed and said you’re too nice, no one is going to take you seriously, that’s how he is, nice guy, easy to make laugh,” David said.

The Averys say they’ll always remember how Mo canceled his plans to provide last-minute security at their wedding.

"We asked him a couple days before, and Mo said ‘Hey I got plans, but don’t worry about it, I’ll be there,’ and he was and he came and stayed the whole time,” David said.

They say Mo’s life was all about helping people and they hope his death might help at least one person think twice before drinking and driving.

“We’ll remember him for how caring he was, how nice he was, how genuine he was,” said David.