Trump rolling out big trade tariffs on steel, aluminum

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump is announcing steep tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum to address what he says is an “assault on our country.”

Trump says a 25 percent tax will apply to steel imports, and 10 percent will be added to aluminum brought into the U.S.

Trump says the excess of imported steel and aluminum is a “travesty” and hurts American workers and industry.

In making the long-awaited announcement Thursday, Trump says the U.S. industry has been “ravaged by aggressive foreign trade practices.”

Says Trump, “It’s really an assault on our country.”