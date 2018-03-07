Seattle police seek ID of soup and sandwich thief who attacked employee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Seattle Police are asking for the public's help to ID a suspect who hit a Safeway employee in the head twice after stealing soup and a sandwich.

He entered the store on NW Market St on February 18 and made no attempt to pay for the items. When the employee approached him, he pushed past her and said 'Don't touch me, don't f****** touch me" and left the store.

She pushed a grocery cart after him and he turned back in anger and struck her in the head twice, knocking her backwards. He then left the store with the stolen food.

The suspect is described as black, 50 to 60 years old, 5'03" to 5'05" with a slight build. He was wearing a black beanie cap, black hooded sweatshirt, tan coat and light blue denim jeans.

If you can identify him, Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound will pay cash reward of up to $1,000. Call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS or better yet, use the P3 Tips App on your phone or submit the info at http://www.p3tips.com. It is anonymous.