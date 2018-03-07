Russell Wilson to host quarterback-coaching specials on ESPN

SEATTLE — Quarterback Russell Wilson will take over for Jon Gruden on a quarterback-coaching show for ESPN this off-season, it was announced Wednesday.

Gruden, who for the past eight years coached up quarterback prospects on the ESPN show “Gruden’s QB Camp”, recently left his TV jobs to become coach of the Oakland Raiders.

In Wilson’s ESPN special series — titled “QB2QB” — the Seahawks quarterback will work and share his experiences with quarterbacks such as Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma State’s Mason Rudolph and Ohio State’s J.T. Barrett, ESPN said.

The 30-minute specials are set to air next month. Wilson will also have a special with former Penn State RB and 2018 draft pick Saquon Barkely called “QB2RB.”

“Jon Gruden’s QB Camp was one of my favorite experiences of the NFL draft process because it helped prepare me for some of the physical and mental demands of playing in the NFL,” Wilson told ESPN.

“Now, I’m excited to have the opportunity to meet Baker, Saquon, Mason and J.T. to try to help them get ready for the next level as part of ESPN’s QB2QB. At the same time, I look forward to feeding off their energy and excitement as I prepare myself for the new experiences that await me this season.”