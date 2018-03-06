Man sentenced to 11 years for attack on homeless woman in White Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- A Washington man was sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison for beating and sexually assaulting a homeless woman.

The Seattle Times reports 22-year-old Robert German was sentenced last week after pleading guilty to first-degree assault and indecent liberties with forcible compulsion.

German was also ordered to be placed on community supervision for life and will be required to register as a sex offender.

German will be subject to the Indeterminate Sentence Review Board due to the felony sex offense conviction.

German was arrested last March after attacking a homeless woman in White Center. According to court documents, German caused several lacerations and fractures after kicking and stomping on her face.

In a statement to court, German says he is "deeply remorseful and regret what I did that night."