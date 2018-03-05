Train derailments in Centralia leave main rail track between Seattle-Portland blocked

CENTRALIA, Wash. — A train derailment near Centralia has left the main line from Portland to Seattle blocked Monday, BNSF spokesman Gus Melonas said.

At about 4 p.m., a BNSF train backed into a Union Pacific train at a slow rate of speed near the depot yard in Centralia, he said. Ten UP railway cars and one BNSF railway car went off the tracks, Melonas said.

There were no injuries and no hazmat incident.

The closure of the train tracks prevented passenger trains from making the Portland-Seattle run Monday afternoon and evening, he said.

Crews are clearing the scene and inspecting the tracks.