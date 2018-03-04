× Car crashes into snow plow, 2 killed

GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY – Washington State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Grays Harbor County.

Two people died when a car crashed into a snow plow on State Route 512 just before 3 a.m. on Sunday.

The State Patrol says both cars were traveling in the same direction when the snow plow made a U-turn on the highway. The car hit the driver’s side of the snow plow.

The road was blocked for about seven hours.

The two people who died were inside the car. Two passengers were taken to area hospitals.

The driver of the snow plow was not hurt.