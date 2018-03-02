NHL Seattle group stops taking season ticket deposits after 33,000 received

SEATTLE — NHL Seattle announced it is no longer accepting season ticket deposits, with a whopping 33,000 received by 5 p.m. Friday.

“A waitlist will open Saturday at 8am PT for those still looking to be part of this historic sports moment,” the marketing agency Green Rubino said in a news release.

“Please be patient as they work through the reconciliation process,” the release said, referring to the expected NHL Seattle ownership group. “They will absolutely find the best way to be fair to everyone who submitted a deposit. They are appreciative and thankful for the overwhelming support from the fans.”

The group looking to bring an expansion team to Seattle for the 2020 season said it reached 10,000 season ticket deposits in just 12 minutes Thursday morning, when they began taking deposits.

The season-ticket drive is one the steps required by the NHL as part of the expansion process and is meant to gauge the interest in the market.

Fans were required to put down a deposit of $500 per ticket or $1,000 for club tickets.