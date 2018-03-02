× Lawsuit filed over Trident fish oil pills sold by Costco

SEATTLE — Lawyers for a New York man who bought Costco’s Kirkland Signature Wild Alaskan Fish Oil have sued the company and manufacturer Trident Seafoods.

The Seattle Times reports the lawsuit alleges that the dietary supplement contains less than half of the sought-after omega fatty acids that the labeling claims.

The suit, which seeks class-action status, was filed this week on behalf of Norman Leibowitz in federal court in New York City.

It claims the companies violated the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and state consumer protection laws.

Neither Costco nor Seattle-based Trident Seafoods returned newspaper requests for comment.

Fish oil is marketed for health benefits such as lowering blood pressure, triglycerides and cholesterol, and maintaining cardiovascular health. The claims are not evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.

The complaint cites testing of the oil performed by two companies.