Sketch released of suspect who attacked Gig Harbor homeowner in her garage

TACOMA, Wash. — A burglar knocked a female homeowner in Gig Harbor to the ground, grabbed her by the throat and punched her several times in the face before she was able pull out a pistol and fire a shot in the air, prompting the attacker to flee, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said.

Sheriff’s detectives said the incident happened Monday afternoon, Feb. 5. They released a sketch Wednesday and would like the public’s help to try to identify the suspect.

Detectives said the female homeowner was attacked as she was walking out of her garage. The man knocked her to the ground, grabbed her by the throat with one hand and punched her several times in the face. When the woman was able to pull out a pistol and fire a round into the ceiling of the garage, the attacker fled, they said.

The victim described the suspect as a white man in his 60s. He was wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt and smelled strongly of cigarette smoke.

Receive up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and charges filed for the person in this case. Call 1-800-222-TIPS.