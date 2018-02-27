Q13 FOX & JOEtv: Home of the Rave Green

Sounders sign South Korean defender Kim Kee-hee

Posted 7:08 PM, February 27, 2018

Jamaican forward Simon Dawkins (C) fights for the ball with South Korean defender Kim Kee-Hee (R) during a friendly football match in Seoul on October 13, 2015. South Korea won the match 3-0. AFP PHOTO / JUNG YEON-JE (Photo credit should read JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images)

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Sounders have signed South Korean defender Kim Kee-hee.

Seattle announced the signing on Tuesday, five days before its season opener. Kim comes to the Sounders after spending the past two seasons with Shanghai Shenua of the Chinese Super League. The 28-year-old center back was acquired via targeted allocation money, the fifth Seattle player to be acquired using TAM.

Kim started all 45 of his appearances in his two years with Shanghai Shenua. He previously played in the K League 1, the top division in South Korea, before his move to China.

Kim also has international experience for the South Korea national team. Kim has made 23 appearances for South Korea, including six during World Cup qualifying.

Opening day for MLS is Saturday, and Seattle begins its season on Sunday against expansion Los Angeles FC.

