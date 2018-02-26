× Meet Fiona! #WhyNotMePets

Fiona is a little princess who has been looking for someone to adopt her for over six months.

She’s a long haired Calico cat and is 8-years-old. Fiona is staying at the Humane Society of Skagit Valley. She’s been at the shelter since June of last year.

Shelter staff say Fiona is friendly, but can be a little bit reserved.

She would do best in a home without young children or with a family who has older kids.

Fiona really likes her quiet surroundings. She’s a healthy cat who will eat anything you give her. Fiona has a lot of fur, but shelter staff say she doesn’t shed too much.

Shelter staff say Fiona doesn’t seem like the type of cat who will scratch furniture.

She’s accepting of dogs, but if she lives with a family who has a dog, it needs to be cat-friendly.

If you’re interested in adopting Fiona, you need to go to the Humane Society of Skagit Valley to meet her. You’ll also be filling out some paperwork.

The shelter is asking for a $30 donation from whoever is Fiona’s new family.