Storm President/GM Alisha Valavanis talks Pac-12 Women’s Hoops, Reign FC, Seawolves and Storm on “Q It Up Sports”

Seattle Storm president and general manager Alisha Valavanis joined Q13 Fox Sports Director Aaron Levine on "Q It Up Sports" to talk about a number of teams and events coming up that all fall under the umbrella of Force 10 Enterprises, which is owned by the Seattle Storm ownership group.

Force 10 Enterprises oversees the Pac-12 Women's Basketball Tournament, which will take place at KeyArena for the sixth straight year this week. They have also entered into a partnership agreement with the Seattle Reign FC for ticket sales and the new rugby team, the Seattle Seawolves, for PR and marketing.

Interview above.