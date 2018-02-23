Kent man accused of attacking barista at coffee stand charged with burglary, attempted indecent liberties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT, Wash. -- Michael Reynolds, 33, of Kent, was charged Friday with burglary and attempted indecent liberties Friday for allegedly attacking a barista at the Hottie Shots Espresso stand early Tuesday morning.

Bail was set at $1 million. His arraignment is scheduled for March 8.

In probable cause documents filed in court, police said the Reynolds, upon his arrest, was shown a still surveillance image from the incident and agreed that it was him in the photo, "but stated he had no recollection of driving to the coffee stand or committing the actual act."

The barista, a 30-year-old Bonney Lake woman, told officers that the man came to the Hottie Shots Espresso coffee stand window on foot and ordered a drink at about 4:45 a.m. Tuesday. She said while she was distracted making the drink, the man climbed through the window and held her at knifepoint, then forced her outside into a dark alleyway near the stand, where he tried to sexually assault her.

"During his attempt to sexually assault her, he was spooked by the vehicle headlights of a customer that pulled into the barista stand drive-through," the Kent Police Department said in a news release.

Police said multiple tips from family members, co-workers and a DOC Officer came in identifying the suspect in the surveillance video and that led to his arrest.

Police said in the court documents that they asked for the high bail because of the violent nature of the crime and because Reynolds, who was most recently living in a halfway house, has seven felony convictions and "with his history, he will likely re-offend. He is a danger to the community, currently on DOC (Department of Corrections supervision)."

