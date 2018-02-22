Man pleads guilty to throwing gas-filled bottles at Seattle police on May Day 2016

SEATTLE (AP) — A Wisconsin man has pleaded guilty to federal charges that he threw gasoline-filled beer bottles at Seattle police during a May Day demonstration in 2016.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle says 33-year-old Wil Casey Floyd, of Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, entered the plea Thursday to unlawful possession of a destructive device. He admitted he threw five unlit bottles at police as he participated in a so-called “black bloc” of protesters.

One officer suffered leg burns after a flash-bang grenade ignited gasoline from a bottle that shattered at his feet.

Floyd then dropped a bag he was carrying and quickly changed his appearance to avoid detection. Investigators used videos of the events to identify him. He was arrested in April 2017.

Prosecutors agreed to recommend no more than three years and one month in prison when he is sentenced in June, but he could face up to 10 years.