Father shoots, kills man after Eatonville drive-by targets his home

EATONVILLE, Wash. — A man is dead and two men are in custody after a morning drive-by in Eatonville prompted a father to defend his home.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call about 7:20 a.m. Wednesday, from a man who said he had shot someone in front of his home in the 43100 block of Mountain Highway E. in the Eatonville area.

The caller told police his teenage son received a threat overnight stating that someone was going to “shoot up the house.”

Wednesday morning, the father told police, several people pulled into his driveway and at least one of the passengers fired multiple times at his mobile home, hitting the bedroom area of the trailer.

The father said he fired back at the suspects, striking one of them.

The suspects then drove off leaving their critically injured comrade behind.

Minutes later while en route to the shooting scene, deputies spotted the car involved in the crime.

Deputies arrested a 31-year-old man and a 17-year-old man. A dog was also in the car and taken by animal control.

The critically injured man died at the scene. Authorities believe he is 26 years old, but they are still working to confirm his identity.

Detectives are investigating the scene. No word if any charges will be filed against the homeowner.