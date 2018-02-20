× Man struck, killed after falling in front of a Seattle metro bus

SEATTLE — A man was killed after stumbling into a North Seattle street and into the path of a King County Metro Transit bus.

Police said the pedestrian stumbled from the sidewalk onto the street just as the bus headed south on Aurora Avenue North approached North 130th Street at about 4 p.m. Sunday.

Seattle police say the man fell just as the bus was pulling into a bus stop.

“The bus struck the pedestrian, causing significant injuries,” Seattle police said. “Seattle Fire Department medics responded to the scene but the victim was declared deceased at the scene.”

Police said the driver of the bus was evaluated at the scene by a Drug Recognition Expert officer, and that there were no signs of impairment.