State sues attorney over alleged campaign-finance violations

SEATTLE — A Washington attorney who ran an unsuccessful campaign for the state Court of Appeals is facing allegations of campaign-finance violations.

Our news partner The Seattle Times reports Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit Friday, alleging Bellevue Attorney Nathan Choi, along with his campaign committee, never filed required records of campaign contributions and spending, and also failed to submit committee-registration paperwork on time.

Choi had challenged Michael Spearman, a Court of Appeals judge since 2010, in this past November’s election.

Spearman ultimately kept his seat as the court’s presiding chief judge after Choi received only 25 percent of the vote.

Choi did not immediately respond to messages left Sunday to several telephone numbers listed with his name.