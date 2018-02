SEATTLE — The Smashing Pumpkins is back and they’ll stop in 36 cities on their “Shiny And Oh So Bright” Tour.

Billy Corgan, James Iha, Jeff Schroeder, and Jimmy Chamberlin will play songs from their first 5 albums.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 23.

Seattle and Portland made the list. The Smashing Pumpkins will play KeyArena on August 24 and Moda Center in Portland on August 25.

Details: smashingpumpkins.com