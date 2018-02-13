Seattle City Light employee charged with attempted voyeurism

SEATTLE — A former Seattle City Light employee has been charged with attempted voyeurism in connection with a camera that was recovered from a bathroom stall.

The SeattlePI reports 64-year-old Brent Schmidt is accused of planting a GoPro camera inside a toilet paper dispenser at a City Light office.

Court records say he admitted to installing the camera but claimed he only used it to film himself and typically removed it from the restroom after he did so.

Another employee discovered the camera in February 2017 at the South Service Center.

Court documents say the employee brought it to Schmidt who kept the camera and reported his actions to a director. A search of the camera yielded three blacked out videos.

Schmidt reached a settlement with the city in April that allowed him to use accrued paid leave until May when he was deemed retired.