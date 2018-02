× Decomposed body found on Tacoma hill

TACOMA, Wash. — Human remains were discovered on a hill near downtown Tacoma Sunday.

Police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said the body was spotted just before 4 p.m. near North Schuster Parkway and South Fourth Street.

The remains were completely recovered Monday morning after officers guarded the scene overnight.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner will determine the age and gender of the victim, and how the person died.