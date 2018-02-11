× Man found shot to death in Skyway driveway

SEATTLE — The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found shot to death in a driveway in the Skyway area south of Seattle.

The Seattle Times reports that the victim was a 45-year-old man who lives in the area.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Cindi West says a homeowner heard gunshots about 4:30 a.m. Sunday and went outside to find the man shot dead in her driveway. The homeowner reported that she knew the man, but she did not expect him at her home.

No firearm was found at the scene.