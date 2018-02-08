× Tacoma’s first pot store closed over $1.4M in back taxes

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington state Liquor and Cannabis Board has canceled the license of Tacoma’s first marijuana retailer because of a $1.4 million delinquent tax bill.

The News Tribune reports the board officials canceled the license Wednesday.

Board spokesman Mikhail Carpenter says Tacoma police and board officers seized all marijuana products at Rainier on Pine, also known as Xander’s Green Goods, after the retailer was given multiple administrative violation notices.

Documents show the board moved to deny owner Alexander Rodriguez’s marijuana license in March 2017 because he was delinquent in paying nearly $768,000 in marijuana excise taxes starting in 2016. That figure has now grown to $1.4 million.

Carpenter says Rainier on Pine is seeking a stay of the board’s order and a hearing has been scheduled.

Attempts by the newspaper to reach the store, Rodriguez and his attorney were unsuccessful.