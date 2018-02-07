× Healthy Living: 5 favorites from Nutritionist Deborah Enos

Wine with no sugar or carbs and coffee with butter! Those are just a couple of healthy favorites from Nutritionist Deborah Enos. She stopped by the Q13 Studios to share some tricks of the trade with Marni Hughes.

Summary from Deborah on her top healthy picks:

I feel better today than I did in my 30s. You would think that as a nutritionist and wellness coach that I would just “take great care of myself” and most of the time, I do. But, like most busy/working people, I am eating on the run. Most of us have “danger zones” during the day (moments that make or break how you will feel for the next few hours). Here’s what I do/eat on a daily basis to avoid the danger zones- no matter how busy I am.

OOFOS: I get up, I put on these shoes-it’s that simple. After years of running, I now need to take great care of my feet. I was at my local running store and they suggested these shoes. Fast forward two years and I have four pairs and have told all of my friends about them.

OOfoam technology absorbs 37% more impact than traditional footwear, so it works to take the stress off of your ankles, knees and lower back.

BULLETPROOF COFFEE: I am starting to experiment with this trend of “upgrading your coffee” by adding in some healthy fats. Here’s my version:

Add a scoop of Neocell Collagen to your coffee. It adds almost 7 grams of protein and is very supportive of hair, skin, nails and joints. According to Dr. Josh Axe: “collagen allows us to glide and move without pain-think of ingesting more collagen like greasing a creaky door hinge: It helps your joints move more easily, reduces pain often associated with aging and even reduces the risk of joint deterioration.”

Coconut oil (1-2 tsps.): a form of MCT (medium chain triglyceride) that has been shown in research to be helpful with balancing gut bacteria, are anti-inflammatory and may help decrease metabolic syndrome.

Grass-fed unsalted Ghee or butter (1 tablespoon): rich in short chain & medium chain triglycerides and a good source of butyrate (been shown to decrease inflammation)

I toss it all in my blender and mix it up until it looks like a yummy foamy latte.

HIGH PROTEIN & FIBER LUNCH: I am obsessed with lettuce wraps! I found eating bread during the day really slowed me down. So, I now skip the sandwich and use lettuce instead. I made this super-fast dish, Nacho Lettuce Wraps, because I was hungry and this was what I could pull together with ingredients in my kitchen. Drain a can of S & W pinto beans. Add ½ a can of chicken. Add in Pico de Gallo (or chopped tomatoes) and any additional seasoning. Pull out some clean lettuce (I use iceberg) and top with the bean mixture. Add some slices of avocado.

Beans are rich in soluble (digestible) fiber, which helps control LDL (bad) cholesterol and reduce your risk for a heart attack or stroke.

Beans provide a healthy dose of insoluble fiber, which can help lower your risk for type 2 diabetes, a risk factor for heart disease. For people with diabetes, the soluble fiber in beans slows the body’s absorption of carbohydrates, which helps control blood sugar levels and lower heart disease risk

THE AFTERDINNER SNACK ATTACK. I always need something after dinner. Honestly, even if I still feel full, I still want to snack, yikes! I came up with this amazing low sugar snack that not only fills me up but is also good for me. Apple Nachos: slice an apple so the slices look like a chips Sprinkle with ½ cup of GF granola Sprinkle on some cacao nibs Drizzle of raw honey or maple syrup

WINE: let’s talk booze. It’s challenging to give you the exact amount of sugar in a glass of wine, but Cabernet is going to be about 4 grams or two packets of sugar.