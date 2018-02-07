Olympian accuses ex-swim coach in Seattle of sexually abusing her when she was 16

SEATTLE — Ariana Kukors, a member of the 2012 Olympic team, said Wednesday that her former longtime swim coach began to “groom her” at 13 at the King Aquatic Club outside of Seattle and began sexually abusing her at age 16.

As a result of her allegations, according to the SeattlePI.com, investigators on Tuesday searched the Seattle home of the former U.S. Olympic Team swimming coach amid allegations that he sexually abused and took explicit photos of Kukors. Investigators with a Homeland Security task force searched the man’s Seattle apartment, recovering electronic devices they say may contain evidence.

Kukors, a member of the 2012 Olympic team, issued the following statement through her attorneys Wednesday night:

“I never thought I would share my story because, in so many ways, just surviving was enough. I was able to leave a horrible monster and build a life I could have never imagined for myself. But in time, I’ve realized that stories like my own are too important to go unwritten. Not for the sake of you knowing my story, but for the little girls and boys whose lives and future hangs in the grasp of a horribly powerful and manipulative person. That they may not have to go through the same pain, trauma, horror, and abuse. That their parents, mentors, and guardians are better able to spot the signs of grooming and realize it’s tragic consequences before it’s too late.”

She said that through recent therapy and after years of suppressing memories of the pain and suffering, she came to the realization that she was sexually abused. On the recommendation of victims’ advocates, she said she is now coming forward with the help of her attorneys, Robert Allard and Ray Mendoza.

The coach under investigation left a Southern California program where he trained young women on the U.S. team in 2010 after speculation that he was sexually involved with a swimmer. He denied it.

The coach didn’t immediately respond to an email for comment Wednesday.

Q13 News does not typically identify anyone accused of a crime until they are charged.

Meanwhile, the Des Moines Police Department issued a press release saying it had received a report from the Seattle Police Department about a victim alleging sex crimes that were determined to have occurred, in part, at the Mount Rainier Pool in Des Moines between 2002 and 2007, when the victim turned 18.

“The suspect under investigation was the victim’s swim coach during that time,” the Des Moines police said.