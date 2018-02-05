Seattle says Facebook is violating election disclosure law

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s elections watchdog says Facebook is violating city and state laws that require disclosure of who pays for political advertising.

Wayne Barnett, executive director of the Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission, said in a statement Monday that the internet giant had failed to provide adequate detail about spending in the 2017 city elections.

Barnett said Seattle and Washington state law require entities that accept political advertising to be transparent about the “exact nature and extent of the advertising services.”

Facebook gave the elections commission a two-page spreadsheet that he said was insufficient documentation. Barnett said he’ll consult with the city attorney about how to proceed. He said Facebook could face fines of up to $5,000 per advertising buy.

Facebook did not immediately return a request for comment.