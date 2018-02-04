Soggy weather on tap, but there’s a nice dry stretch ahead

SEATTLE We’ve got more rain on tap for Sunday and some still lingering showers on Monday before high pressure builds in and blocks incoming rain from the Pacific Northwest.

That will be good news for areas where we’re seeing flooding.

The heavy (and warm) rain across Western Washington is sending our snow levels up and it’s causing rivers to rapidly rise around the region.

We have some FLOOD WARNINGS for the Pilchuck, Tolt/Snoqualmie and the Stillaguamish Rivers.

A flood warning means flooding is actively occurring or imminent.

We’ve also got a FLOOD WATCH for a larger area where we could see rivers rise between now and Tuesday.

It’s best to not drive across water covered roads and obey local street closure orders when you come across them.

SUNDAY: Soggy Sunday at times for the Puget Sound lowlands and even the western slopes of the mountains too.

Temps will be on the mild side with temps in the 50-55 range. If you’re far enough south or east of the Cascades you’ll actually have some pretty pleasant weather with temps pushing up towards 60 in some spots. We should start seeing some nice breaks in the steady rain by the time the big game starts. On/off showers will continue into Monday though.

THIS WEEK: We’re drying things out compared to the soaking rains we saw earlier this weekend. On/off showers for Monday.

Then it looks like high pressure building in off the coast could help deliver four dry days IN A ROW.

That’s something that we haven’t seen since the beginning of the year.

Highs this week a few degrees warmer than the normal high of of 49– and lows 5-7 degrees warmer than the normal of 37.

Enjoy those dry breaks when we get them!