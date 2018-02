Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Olive Garden's take on nachos is made with fried lasagna noodles, meat sauce and Italian cheese.

But they also pack a whopping 1,520 calories!

The Italian food chain's website describes the Loaded Pasta Chips as, "Homemade pasta chips, lightly fried and layered with Italian cheeses and a hearty meat sauce. Topped with cherry peppers and an alfredo drizzle."

Would you try them?