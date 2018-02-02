Detectives seek witnesses after deadly SeaTac hit-and-run

SEATAC, Wash. — Authorities are searching for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash Friday morning in SeaTac.

Washington State Patrol troopers say a Chevy Blazer was stopped before 2:00 a.m. on an on-ramp from Des Moines Memorial Drive to eastbound SR 518 after the car ran out of gas. The passenger got out of the car and then was hit and killed by an oncoming truck that drifted onto the shoulder.

Detectives are trying to locate a utility truck, similar to the one pictured below. The truck left the scene of the crime.

Troopers say the 44-year-old male passenger was taken to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about the crash or the location of the vehicle are asked to contact WSP.