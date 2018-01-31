Coast Guard rescues 5 fishermen after vessel starts flooding near Cape Alava; ship sinks later

NEAH BAY, Wash. — Coast Guard crews rescued five fisherman who had to abandon their ship due to flooding west of Cape Alava on Wednesday, the Coast Guard said.

There were no injuries.

The Coast Guard said it received a report at 1:14 p.m. that the 87-foot fishing vessel Sunnfjord was flooding and that their pumps were unable to keep up with the rising water.

While responders were en route, the fishermen reported they had their survival suits on.

The crew of the Coast Guard cutter Cuttyhunk readied their rescue swimmer, but the MLB from Station Quillayute River arrived and was able to pick up the fishermen instead.

“The crew of the Cuttyhunk remained on scene to observe the condition of the Sunnfjord, which sank approximately six miles offshore in an estimated 300-foot water with a about 800 gallons of diesel reported aboard,” the Coast Guard said.