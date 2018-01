LACEY, Wash. — A car plowed into a marijuana shop in Lacey on Monday, resulting in “serious damage to building,” the Lacey Fire Department said.

“Details of the crash are still a little hazy,” Lacey Fire tweeted.

The incident occurred at a shop in the 4800 block of Yelm Highway SE.

“No injuries but serious damage to building. @LaceyPolice with investigation. LFD3 stabilizing building prior to removal of vehicle,” the fire department tweeted.

No other information was immediately released.