Upscale merchandise stolen from Mill Creek jewelry store, suspect chased down

SNOHOMISH COUNTY — An employee at a Mill Creek jewelry store arrived at work Sunday to find a burglar on his way out with possibly 20-30 upscale pieces of merchandise.

According to Mill Creek city officials, the burglary happened at about 7:30 a.m. at Mill Creek Jewelers on Bothell Everett Highway in Mill Creek.

Officials said the suspect, a man in his late 40s, was chased down by authorities until he crashed his car in an Everett neighborhood near the intersection of 91st Street Southeast and 35th Avenue Southeast.

The suspect attempted to run away but was later apprehended by Snohomish County sheriff’s deputies.

He was taken to the hospital for medical clearance, and his car was impounded.

Police are awaiting a warrant to search the suspect’s vehicle to find out exactly how much merchandise was stolen from the jewelry store.