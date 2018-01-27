× Teen killed in overnight Tacoma shooting

TACOMA — Tacoma Police are investigating a shooting early Saturday morning that left a 15-year-old boy dead.

Tacoma Police were dispatched to the area of 5100 South Oakes Street at approximately 1:15 a.m. Police officers were responding to reports of shots fired and a person down.

When police arrived, they found an injured 15-year-old boy. Officers said they administered CPR, but he did not survive.

The victim has not been identified.

The shooting happened outside and the investigation is at the early stages. There is no suspect information at this time.