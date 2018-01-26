Sloppy, wet weekend in store for Puget Sound

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- A sloppy weekend is on tap for Western Washington. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for areas near Mount Rainier, including Paradise.

Overnight Friday into Saturday several more inches of snow will fall with lesser amounts for I-90 and US 2 passes where there is a Winter Weather Advisory. All of the passes will start getting rain this weekend as temperatures warm several degrees above normal, weather forecaster Erin Mayovsky says.

The heaviest rain will come in the overnight hours Friday into Saturday. By midday, Saturday the region get pretty breezy at times with scattered showers tapering off for some dry periods. The next system moves in Saturday night, then again Sunday night into Monday.

The weekend's rapid warming will send our temps soaring into the mid 50s and near 60 in SW Washington and Portland area. Warmer temps mean snow levels also go up quickly, that snow melt will send our rivers and creeks running fast and high. The landslide risk will go up for the lowlands and avalanche issues in the high mountain back country too.

A return to more January chilly showers as we get into Tuesday and the rest of next week. Seasonal temps for the lowlands in the upper 40s. Snow levels falling back to below the passes too.