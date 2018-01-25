× WMW viewer tip leads SWAT Team to ‘armed and dangerous’ Marysville fugitive

EDMONDS, Wash. — Edmonds Police and the North Sound Metro SWAT Team arrested Marysville fugitive Dennis ‘Denny’ Jones and a 43-year-old man early Thursday morning for Robbery, Assault and Investigation of Kidnapping.

Officers responded to a 911 call around 1:45 a.m. by a 31-year-old Everett man, who said he had been robbed at gunpoint and his girlfriend had been kidnapped at the Americas Best Value Inn, 22100 block of Highway 99, Edmonds.

Officers located the man and got him medical attention at an Edmonds hospital for a broken finger and facial injuries sustained in the attack. He provided information that led officers to an address in Everett where a suspect vehicle was located. Everett Police officers assisted Edmonds officers with surveillance of the suspect residence in hopes of seeing the woman and ensuring her safety.

It was also known that one of the suspects, Denny Jones, had been actively evading law enforcement in the last few weeks and was wanted by the Department of Corrections and Marysville Police. Jones was featured last weekend on Washington’s Most Wanted. He was known to be armed and dangerous before this investigation unfolded. The North Sound Metro SWAT Team as activated and Edmonds detectives obtained a search warrant for the Everett residence.

Around 10:45 a.m., the SWAT team approached the residence. The 43-year-old came out and was taken into custody without incident. Jones and the woman were not located at that time.

As the investigation continued, officers located him and the 26-year-old woman at an apartment complex south of Everett around 1:30 p.m. Officers say she is safe and being interviewed by Edmonds detectives.

The North Sound Metro SWAT Team includes members from the police departments of: Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Mukilteo, Mill Creek, Bothell, Monroe, Redmond, Kirkland and Lake Forest Park.

Denny Jones is Washington’s Most Wanted capture #952.